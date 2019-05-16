Chichester man dies from pneumonia after fall at hospital

An elderly Chichester man died from pneumonia following a fall at hospital, an inquest heard.

Alfred Oxspring, who lived in Smuggler’s Lane, Bosham, Chichester, died at St Richard’s Hospital on February 6, an inquest at Crawley Coroner’s Court heard on Tuesday (May 14).

St Richard's Hospital in Chichester

The inquest heard how the 94-year-old had been admitted to hospital on February 2, with shortness of breath and a cough.

He had a fall on the emergency floor while trying to get to the toilet and suffered a fracture, the inquest was told. The fracture required surgery, but he could not be taken to theatre for 48 hours because of his condition and the medication he was on.

The inquest was told Mr Oxspring eventually had the surgery, which was successful, but his condition started to deteriorate. He developed pneumonia and was moved to the intensive care unit. He was then put on life support and sadly passed away.

Mr Oxpspring was a widow and was ‘fiercely independent’, the inquest was told, but he became forgetful and may have had dementia.

He had falls at his home, requiring trips to hospital, the inquest heard. He did not drink to excess but smoked a pipe all of his life.

His family said they were satisfied with his treatment at St Richard’s.

A post-mortem examination was carried out and found his cause of death as pneumonia.

Assistant coroner Chris Wilkinson recorded a conclusion of natural causes. He said his immobility likely contributed to his death.