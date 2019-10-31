Chichester homes and businesses to benefit from upgrade to local power supply

Nearly £650,000 is set to be invested in the electricity network that supplies around 27,000 people in the Chichester area.

Beginning on Monday, November 11, engineers from Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) will begin replacing link boxes in St Martin Street, St Martin Square, and on small areas of East Street, West Street, South Street and North Street.

An SSEN spokesperson said: "Chichester is set to benefit from an investment by SSEN to boost the resilience of the area’s power supply.

"Homes and businesses in the cathedral city will see nearly £650,000 invested in the electricity network that supplies around 27,000 local customers, through a project to upgrade existing electrical equipment — including three substations — and refurbish the underground cable network.

"The work will reduce the possibility of unplanned interruptions to the area’s power supply and is part of SSEN’s commitment to taking a 'you said, we did' approach to investing in its vital infrastructure."

SSEN reassured motorists that 'none of these local works will result in any major road closures or the use of traffic management systems'.

The spokesperson added: "Having engaged with local organisations and authorities, SSEN will halt the works over the festive period to minimise any potential disruption or noise for those living and working in the immediate area. The works will then recommence on Monday, January 6, 2020 and will last for a period of ten weeks."

Graham Humpston, who is leading the project, said Chichester was identified for this investment programme 'to boost the resilience of the local power supply and ensure its safety and reliability for years to come'.

“We’re aware that it’s a busy city and have been very conscious about planning these works to ensure they don’t cause any inconvenience to residents and businesses, especially during the festive period," he said.

"This coming Monday, November 4, the SSEN team will be at a stand on North Street from 2pm until 6pm, and we’d ask anyone interested in the work we’re doing to boost the power supply to their city to come along and talk to us.

“We’ll also be giving out advice on the free additional services that SSEN can provide, so if any customers are concerned that they may need additional assistance during power cuts, they can find out more about signing up to our Priority Services Register.”

SSEN said that, while it 'doesn't anticipate any interruptions to the power supply during these works', it is 'aware that people can feel vulnerable' when their electricity goes off, especially during severe weather.

It added that customers can join the Priority Services Register if they; are dependent on electricity for home medical care, for example a kidney dialysis machine or ventilator; have a chronic illness or short term medical condition, for example you are recovering from a major operation; are disabled; have special communication needs, for example because you are blind, partially sighted, deaf or hard of hearing; have children under five or if they are over 60 years old.

Find out more here or register by calling 0800 294 3259. Alternatively, you can use 0800 316 5457 to register via a text phone.

Have you read?: Here's some of the best 20 costumes in Chichester in Bognor