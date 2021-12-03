Chichester Christmas shopping event: Entertainment and free parking this Saturday

There will be free parking at the Avenue de Chartres car park throughout the day in a bid to boost the city centre and encourage shoppers to support their local businesses this Christmas.

Fantastic entertainment will also be on offer thanks to Chichester BID, with Spotty Dotty Bubbles entertaining children with her bubbles in the city centre between midday and 4pm.

Chichester is holding a shopping event on Saturday, December 4. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art. SUS-211127-201018008

PZAZZ Singers will be performing in East Street at 1.30pm and 3pm, Arabesque School of Dance will be performing in North Street from 1pm to 2.30pm and Chichester City Band will be in North Street from 10am to 3pm.

There will also be a Vintage and Very Nice Market in the Assembly Rooms between 10am and 4pm, and refreshments from both a Mulled Wine Bar and Crepe Britain who will be in East Street throughout the day.