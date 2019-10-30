Chichester charity launches annual Christmas Card Appeal

The mayor and mayoress of Chichester have officially launched the annual Christmas Card Appeal for a maritime charity, based in the city.

At a reception on Tuesday (October 29), councillor Richard Plowman and Mrs Lynne Plowman also opened the Shipwrecked Fishermen and Mariners’ Royal Benevolent Society’s Christmas card shop and met the volunteers who run it in North Pallant.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “Councillor and Mrs Plowman were also given an insight into the society’s work on behalf of the seafaring community throughout the UK and Ireland over its 180-year history.

Founded in 1839, the Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society’s purpose is to provide financial help to merchant seafarers, fishermen and their dependants, who are suffering hardship or distress. In the last year grants totalling £1.4 million were given in over 2,000 cases of need.”

Christmas and everyday greetings cards, as well as other gift items, can be purchased from the charity’s head office at 1 North Pallant, from November 16. The shop’s opening times are: 10am – 4pm, Monday to Friday, and 10am – 1pm on Saturdays. Cards can also be purchased online at: www.christmas-cards.org.uk/shipmariners/