Vicky Edwards – who has hosted the Observer’s Vicky Meets column for more than a decade – has been selected in the Celebrant of the Year category for the South East.

The Wedding Industry Awards (TWIA) is the only regional and national client-voted awards in the wedding industry, set up to recognise excellent suppliers and to help anyone organising their special day to find the best suppliers.

Vicky said: “I am delighted to have been nominated. TWIA are very well respected and 2022 marks their tenth annual ceremony.

Vicky Edwards has been nominated as a regional finalist in the Celebrant of the Year category at The Wedding Industry Awards 2022

“I am especially delighted to be in the company of such fantastic local wedding-related businesses.

“The wedding industry was particularly badly hit by the pandemic, so it’s heartening to have an opportunity to cheer on its return.”

Vicky’s business, Spot On Ceremonies, was born during the first lockdown, and while she has been officiating at weddings, funerals and naming ceremonies since she founded the business, she credits local media with giving her valuable experience in hosting ceremonies.

She said: “Before I started Spot On I was privileged to host a number of award ceremonies for the Observer and its sister titles, and also for Spirit FM.

“One way or another I guess I have been standing on ceremony for a good few years now!”

Vicky is up against seven other celebrants from across the South East in her category.

The South East regional final of TWIA takes place on Monday (January 24), at Old Thorns Hotel in Liphook.

For more information about TWIA visit www.the-wedding-industry-awards.co.uk.