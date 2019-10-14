Chichester cats in need of a new home at RSPCA Mount Noddy

To mark the start of Cat Week in Adoptober, the RSPCA has highlighted some friendly felines at its Mount Noddy Animal Centre in Chichester who are looking for a new home.

Tinkerbelle, Tilly and Star Boy are just three of the cats looking for their forever home at RSPCA Mount Noddy Animal.

Tilly

Tilly is a sweet four-year-old girl who just loves attention and treats, but needs a home with experienced owners who can read her body language to know when she is asking for reassurance or space.

Tilly arrived at Mount Noddy after moving into a town from a rural area, and became unsettled by her new environment.

She therefore needs a child-free home in a semi-rural area with need access to the outside world.

Tinkerbelle

Ten-year-old Tinkerbelle is a very affectionate cat who enjoys people being around her and is sprightly as a kitten.

She loves a fuss, sitting on laps and rolling around for attention, and she would make a great addition to a family with older children, but would like to be the only pet in the home,

She has so much love to give and it’s really time to find her forever home as she has been in catteries far too long.

Star Boy

Five-year-old Star Boy is an independent fella, but he does love a little bit of attention too.

He has a strong character, is cheeky by nature but is also a real gentleman.

Star Boy has had a rough time, living for a while as a stray.

He loves food more than anything and will do whatever it takes to get it.

He is also very intelligent and adores different types of enrichment and games.

Star Boy would need to be the only pet in the household and be able to go outside.

The RSPCA rescued more cats than any other animal last year – including 274 in West Sussex – as a result of calls to its national cruelty line.

As the charity enters Cat Week as part of its month-long rehoming drive Adoptober, it has revealed RSPCA inspectors rescued the equivalent of more than 60 cats per day – or 22,000 over the whole year.

This is more than any other animal nationally and is four times the number of dogs (5,930).

Cat welfare expert Alice Potter said: “Sadly we do know that cats are an extremely misunderstood pet and can often find themselves the victims of poor care.

“Our inspectorate is getting calls every day from worried members of the public reporting the cruelty of these animals – and the number of cats we are rescuing is equivalent to 60 per day which is far too high.

“Cats can become victims of air gun attacks as well as poisonings both accidental and deliberate, just like dogs they can also become victims of over breeding and over population.

“We know that the answer to a lot of the problems relating to cats in this country is raising the rates of neutering which in turn will lead to fewer unwanted animals coming into our centres and branches.

“We are calling for cat owners to neuter their cats at around four months old, rather than six months, which can greatly reduce the risk of them getting pregnant and owners being stuck with an unwanted litter.

“If you are thinking of taking on an animal we would always urge people to look into adopting a rescue pet, as our centres are full of loving cats of all shapes and sizes looking for forever homes.”

This month the RSPCA launched a campaign for Adoptober and is dedicating the month of October to raising awareness of its vital work finding homes for animals most in need – and this week (October 14 to 20) is dedicated to cats.

In 2018, the RSPCA managed to find new homes for 23,893 cats – more than 450 every single week, with 129 cats rehomed in West Sussex.

To offer an RSPCA rescue cat a new home visit www.rspca.org.uk/findapet to find your purr-fect match.

If you’re not in a position to give a pet a home this October, you can still help thousands of animals in the RSPCA’s care by donating at www.rspca.org.uk/donateadoptober, sponsoring a dog kennel or cat pod for just £1.50 a week, or showing your support for rescue pets with an RSPCA T-shirts.

