Change of use sought for a Bognor Regis hotel to a nine-bed HMO

The Gables Hotel, 28 Crescent Road, has been vacant since 2016, a statement with the application said.

It already has a HMO licence which was approved in November 2019.

It said the change of use to a nine-bed HMO would retain a ‘mixed and balanced neighbourhood in line with local planning policy’.

Retrospectiive plans have been submitted to turn the former Gables Hotel in Bognor Regis into a large house of multiple occupation

“Additionally it is important to recognise the good standard of accommodation which will be well serviced, managed and maintained,” the statement said.

“The proposed development will provide much needed housing within a central and highly sustainable location, making use of a building which has the opportunity to provide a mix of uses.”

The former hotel has no off street parking but the statement said it is within a few minutes’ walk of the railway station, bus stops and shops and was not ‘considered to result in excessive parking demands’.