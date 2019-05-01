Celebrations as Bognor care home improves to ‘good’

A care home in Bognor has improved its standard of care to ‘good’ within months of being told it ‘required improvement’.

Cherington in Stocker Road, Bognor Regis, was visited in March by inspectors from the Care and Quality Commission, who found ‘friendly relationships’ between residents and staff, and improvements in training.

An inspection last autumn raised issues people not always being treated with dignity and respect – but the newest report has rated the care home ‘good’ for being safe, caring, responsive and effective.

Manager Lorraine Davis said: “The staff here, the acting manager, they’ve all worked very, very hard to improve the service and we’ve got what we deserved, which is a ‘good’.

“I’m very pleased for the staff and the residents – and their relatives as well are very happy.”

She gave her particular thanks to acting manager Abel Mberi, who took on the role eight months ago and said the care home had done much to improve the issue of treating people with dignity and respect as highlighted by the CQC.

“It’s been a whole team effort, from the kitchen staff all the way up,” she said.

Mr Mberi said he was very grateful to the team and to all the partner organisations and medical professionals who had supported the home in improving communication and care.

He said: “We’re very happy we’ve got a ‘good’ and hope to aim for better next time.”

The CQC will look for improvements to be sustained before rating the care home good for being ‘well led’.

A summary of the inspection read: “People were happy with the care they received, felt relaxed with staff and told us they were treated with kindness. “They said they felt safe, were well supported and there were sufficient staff to care for them.

“Our own observations supported this and we saw friendly relationships had developed between people and staff.

“One person told us: ‘The staff are lovely. They always take time to talk to you, and ask if they can help when they are getting you up in the morning, and they will share a bit of a joke and a chat with you sometimes’.”