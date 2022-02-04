Care home company invests 'millions' in staff salaries

Shaw Healthcare, a care home company responsible for Elizabeth House in Bognor Regis, has announced it will be paying the 'real living wage' to all its employees, regardless of their length of service, from March 1.

That means the company has committed to spending an additional £2.9 million a year on salaries. Staff, depending on the nature of their role, can look forward to a pay increase of between three and ten per cent, with the lowest paid employees receiving the biggest uplift. The minimum wage earned by any Shaw Healthcare employee will now be £9.90 an hour, 4o pence over than the National Living wage as introduced and mandated in the government's Autumn budget.

Chief executive officer Russell Brown said paying staff a real living wage 'feels like a natural progression' for an employee-owned company like Shaw healthcare. Taking over as CEO last November, Mr Brown has overseen a number of changes designed to make employee ownership a meaningful possibility, including free shares, share options, the opportunity to sell shares and, in May 2020, the creation of an Employee Ownership Trust.

Russell Brown, chief executive officer of Shaw Healthcare

"We whole-heartedly acknowledge that it’s our employees who enable Shaw to maintain an excellent level of care, even during challenging periods such as the pandemic<" he said.