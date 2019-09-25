Calls for Bognor community groups to team up to tackle homelessness

Community groups collectively working together will make a bigger difference in Bognor Regis and surrounding areas, a community figure has said.

Danny Dawes, who set up Grandad’s Front Room CIC (Community Interest Company) in 2016 and has spent those years working to help tackle numerous social issues in the Bognor Regis area.

He and other leaders of community groups have grouped together to create a pool of skills and ideas that will help tackle those issues throughout the area.

Danny said: “It’s about everyone realising that there needs to be liaison [between community groups].

“Everyone has to come together and share their skills and empathy for other people.

“Through coming together, it’s going to empower and enable us to empower and enable other people.

“At the end of the day, if we are all pushing in the same direction we are going to make more of a difference.”

Danny also commended the works of groups working in the area including Salvation Army, Radio Respect, Four Streets Project,

It comes at a time when Grandad’s Front Room is being visited by more and more people who are sleeping rough are close to becoming homeless.

Teaming up with the other groups will help Grandad’s Front Room and others provide the best service possible.

Key groups include Chichester’s Four Streets Project, founded by Donna Ockenden, which last month, saw a record high in the number of people sleeping rough in Chichester.

This year, more than 750 homeless people have come through the doors of Grandad’s Front Room with the higher numbers appearing in the last few months.

The service provided by the team goes far from unnoticed with a number of people referred to Grandad’s Front Room going on to get off the streets.