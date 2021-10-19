Studio 36 houses a performance stage and seating and was built to minimise the impact to the resort’s capacity due to Covid-19 social distancing.

The resort wants to extend its use for a further two years from the end of its temporary arrangement in March 2022.

It has also applied for a one-night exemption from the restrictions on hours of use to allow it to stay open until 12.30am on New Year’s Day instead of 11pm on New Year’s Eve under the current agreed hours.

