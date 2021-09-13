Business2Schools has partnered with two appeals.

Lindsey Parslow, chief executive of Business2Schools, said: “BBC Kit Out The Nation is collecting sports kit across the UK which is then donated to state schools.

“We are the main charity partnered with Vodafone and Global Radio for Vodafone Great British Tech appeal. Unwanted laptops can be given to every Vodafone store to also be distributed through our charity to schools.”

Business2Schools

She added: “St. Anthony’s in Chichester have had some furniture this week, desks and lovely storage, plus I’m dropping a bike off to them and some other sports bits next week as my donation to Kit Out The Nation.

“Rumboldswhyke is starting the new school year off with 58 laptops, which means no digital poverty in that school, every child has their own device to use at school and at home.”