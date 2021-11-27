Bognor's Christmas Light Switch-On 2021: in pictures

Father Christmas, Disney princesses, fairground rides and more were on display in the town centre this year as residents came together for the annual Christmas light switch-on.

With festivities beginning at 2pm, the town came together on High Street at 5pm for the switch itself- an event commemorated by a variety of festive classics from the V2 radio crew.

As fun as it was, this year's event almost didn't happen. It was cancelled last month due to 'staff issues' in Bognor Regis Town Council and only revived when the Bognor Regis Carnival Committee stepped up to deliver the occasion using town council funding. In case you missed out on the action, here are some of our best photos below.