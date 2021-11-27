The Christmas lights in Bognor Regis town centre

Bognor's Christmas Light Switch-On 2021: in pictures

Town Mayor Steve Goodheart ushered in the festive season this evening (November 27) with a Christmas light switch-on for the ages.

By Connor Gormley
Saturday, 27th November 2021, 8:04 pm

Father Christmas, Disney princesses, fairground rides and more were on display in the town centre this year as residents came together for the annual Christmas light switch-on.

With festivities beginning at 2pm, the town came together on High Street at 5pm for the switch itself- an event commemorated by a variety of festive classics from the V2 radio crew.

As fun as it was, this year's event almost didn't happen. It was cancelled last month due to 'staff issues' in Bognor Regis Town Council and only revived when the Bognor Regis Carnival Committee stepped up to deliver the occasion using town council funding. In case you missed out on the action, here are some of our best photos below.

1. Hot chocolates all round!

Grabbing a hot drink at the ice rink, which also opened today

Photo: Connor Gormley

2. Ho Ho Ho!

Santa Claus welcomes guests to the Bognor Regis ice rink

Photo: Connor Gormley

3. Sleigh bells ring...

The Mulneys at the ice rink

Photo: Connor Gormley

4. Christmas lights in the arcade

The Arcade also got the Christmas lights treatment

Photo: Connor Gormley

