Bognor woman recovered from sea went missing on pier before death

An inquest has opened into the death of a Bognor woman whose body was recovered from the sea.

Barbara Sobanska, 40, who lived in Merchant Street, Bognor Regis, had been drinking with friends on Bognor Pier in the evening of March 6, an inquest heard.

Barbara Sobanska had gone missing on Bognor Pier, the inquest heard today (May 14)

But at some point during the early hours of March 7, she was reported missing by her friends, the inquest at Crawley Coroner’s Court heard today (May 14).

The coastguard and helicopter were called and her body was found in the sea near Bognor.

The inquest has been adjourned to a later date.