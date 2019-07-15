Bognor teen to brave the shave for charity at Our Generation Young People’s Day

An 18-year-old who has been involved in community events in Bognor for the last five years has decided to shave her head for charity.

Holly Gregory will brave the shave at Our Generation Young People’s Day, a day of music and activities in Hotham Park on Saturday, September 7, in aid of MacMillan.

She said: “I’m really excited.”

Holly has volunteered through Bognorphenia, a community group which runs events, for many years and manager Kez Bridger said she was honoured to be able to support Holly with her fundraising mission.

Kez said: “Bognorphenia are all about supporting youths as they are the next generation to inspire and create good things for this town.

“Holly’s confidence has grown hugely since the early days and she is achieving so much.”

Find out more about Bognorphenia here.

SEE MORE: Police shut down ‘out of hand’ Bognor house party attended by more than 400 youths

Hospice welcomes first patient to its new home in Bosham

{https://www.bognor.co.uk/news/crime/arrest-made-following-racist-abuse-towards-chichester-hospital-staff-1-8999541|Arrest made following racist abuse towards Chichester hospital staff}