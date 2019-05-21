Bognor’s RAF Association chairman recognised for 50 years of outstanding service

The chairman of the RAF Association in Bognor has been recognised for his outstanding service over 50 years.

Cliff Mewett, Chairman of 381 Bognor Regis Branch, was awarded the National President’s Certificate at the Royal Air Force Association Annual Conference in Birmingham earlier this month.

A spokesman for the branch said: “The Branch and Branch Club have greatly benefited over the years from the continued input not only from Cliff but from his wife Marion – the Branch’s Hon. Wings Officer and we feel that this honour is well deserved.”

Mr Mewett, who previously served for two years and seven months in the Queen’s Regiment TAVR, joined the Hastings Branch of the RAF Association in 1968, serving on both the branch and club committees.

Following training by his godfather, who was also a member, he became a standard bearer, a role he has continued to this day.

After moving to Bognor in 1987, Mr Mewett transferred his family’s membership to the Bognor Regis Branch.

Mr Mewett is also a well known and respected historian, having published many books on military history and the history of the post office.

He is one of very few members of the branch to receive the National President’s Certificate.

SEE MORE: Watch a Chinook helicopter land in Bognor for 75th anniversary event

Rustington man charged with drink-driving after Pagham incident

Littlehampton residents in three-hour stand-off with travellers at housing estate