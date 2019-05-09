Bognor’s MP visits Binsted Nursery for horticultural experience

Staff at a plant nursery have recently welcomed a special visitor for a horticultural experience.

Bognor MP Nick Gibb visited Binsted Nursery after being invited by Martin Emmet, the strategy director of the three Tristram Plant nurseries.

Binsted Nursery grows 96 different varieties of herbs to distribute to garden centres throughout the UK, as well as succulents (lower water use flowers) and other various kinds of flowers are also grown on the premises.

The nursery is part of the three Tristram Plants nurseries, which also includes Walberton Nursery and Fleurie Nursery in Chichester.

Nick Gibb said: “Horticulture remains a hugely important sector of our local economy in this part of West Sussex, and ornamental horticulture in particular. Across the country as a whole, ornamental horticulture (plants and flowers) contributes over £24 billion to the UK economy.”

For more,visit www.tristramplants.co.uk.