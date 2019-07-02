Bognor’s independent businesses celebrated in new campaign

A new campaign will celebrate the unique flavour that independent retailers and businesses bring to Bognor town centre.

The Four Your High Street campaign, run by the Bognor Regis Business Improvement District (BID), will run for four days starting on Thursday, July 4 – which is Independence Day in America.

Bognor Town Centre

The campaign will see businesses creating offers around the number four – such as showcasing goods available for £4, offering discounts including four per cent off and highlighting special offers such as four for the price of three.

Independent retailers will be given a chalkboard style sign to promote their special offers or to describe how supporting their unique independent businesses has a direct impact on the local community.

Brightly coloured banners highlighting the range of Bognor’s independent shops will also be displayed on London Road until the end of July.

The latest shop survey confirms that 66 per cent of ground floor businesses operating in the Bognor Regis BID Area are independently owned and operated.

Paul Wells, chairman of the Bognor Regis BID, said: “Local independent businesses make up a huge part of Bognor Regis’s unique high street.

“We’re proud to support our independents who have committed their hope, time, finances and energy to making their businesses work in Bognor Regis, particularly in difficult trading times.

“The high street can only keep its character with the support of both the local community and the thousands of visitors who come to our beautiful seaside town year on year.

“Come and support local businesses where and when you can and help our town to continue to grow and thrive!”

The Four Your High Street campaign is linked to Independents’ Day, a not-for-profit campaign to support and promote independent retail businesses across the UK all year round, but with an annual focus on July 4th.

