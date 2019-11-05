DM19110362a.jpg. Rox Scare Event at Hotham Park, Bognor Regis. Isabella Akinola 5, left, and Demi Strudwick 8. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.

Bognor Rox Scare Event: Our spookiest snaps from the day

Gangs of ghouls enjoyed and number of spooky events at the weekend as part of the Rox Scare Event in Hotham Park.

Pictures show families taking part in a number of activities at the Halloween event.

DM19110371a.jpg. Rox Scare Event at Hotham Park, Bognor Regis. Tini Milburn and daughter Eloise, 9. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.

1. Spooky mum and daughter

DM19110354a.jpg. Rox Scare Event at Hotham Park, Bognor Regis. Lillia Humpage 4. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.

2. Lillia Humpage

DM19110390a.jpg. Rox Scare Event at Hotham Park, Bognor Regis. Richie Rudd 6. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.

3. Richie Rudd

DM19110405a.jpg. Rox Scare Event at Hotham Park, Bognor Regis. Binky Slade. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.

4. Binky Slade

