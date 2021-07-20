Bognor Regis town councillors agree to form a walking entry in 2022 carnival

Members of the events, promotion and leisure committee discussed how they would be involved in the carnival - part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend of events in June 2022.

They heard due to their own event being planned that weekend, their events officer would be unable to help with a carnival entry and others might not have the time.

Cllr Phil Woodall (Ind, Orchard) said building a float entry required a good team.

Bognor Regis Town Hall

“I personally don’t think we have got a team we can get together,” he said.

“I feel a walking entry would be better. Then we look after ourselves, we sort our own costumes out, meet at a designated time and off we go.”

Cllr Jim Brooks (Ind, Marine) suggested they pay someone to build a float and they could attend other town’s carnivals and promote Bognor Regis

He said a smaller vehicle could work or they could sponsor an act to take part for them.

Mr Woodall said paying someone to build a float that would possibly not be used again would be a waste of money.

Committee chairman Kenton Batley (LDem, Orchard) questioned how many councillors were going to be able to commit their time with jubilee events running through the weekend.

Cllr Jeanette Warr (LDem, Hotham) was in favour of doing something ‘big and grand’ for such an important occasion.

“We have to involve all the councillors,” she said. “I’m sure this could be done. Our families will help.

“This is once in a lifetime for so many people as an event. It needs really to be supported as much as we possibly can.”