The issue was raised by cllr Adam Cunard at a full town council meeting on Monday which was held at the Bognor campus of the University of Chichester.

Mr Cunard said it cost £190 for that meeting and there had been a policy and resources committee meeting last week which would have been the same again.

“We must have spent about £450 for meetings so far,” he said and asked if there was anywhere else they could go.

Bognor Regis Town Hall is closed to town council meetings

“We should try to reclaim the money off what we pay Arun,” he said. “They are not allowing us to use our own Town Hall They should be compensating us.”

Councillors were told there was nowhere else with the space they needed to hold all the councillors and also members of the public and keep them socially distanced.

Cllr Matt Stanley supported seeking compensation:”The chamber could be made Covid secure and we pay rent for that.”