At a policy and resources meeting on Monday, Bognor Regis Town Council agreed to allow Bognor Regis Seafront Lights to use its £2,500 grant aid to fund the events.

A report before councillors said in June 2020 the council agreed that Bognor Regis Seafront Lights could retain their Grant Aid 2020 award of £2,500 and would only be required to return this if the 2021 Illuminations Gala should not go ahead.

“Sadly, the town clerk has now been advised that there will be no Illuminated Gala procession over the August bank holiday this year,” the report said.

Bognor Illuminations. in 2019 Credit Alan Barber Photographic Imagery

“However, the event organisers have requested that they retain the grant to fund fireworks off the pier on both the Saturday and Sunday night of the bank holiday.