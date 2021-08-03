Bognor Regis to have two firework nights in August
The bad news is there will be no Illuminated Gala procession in Bognor Regis this year but the good news is there will be two firework displays instead.
At a policy and resources meeting on Monday, Bognor Regis Town Council agreed to allow Bognor Regis Seafront Lights to use its £2,500 grant aid to fund the events.
A report before councillors said in June 2020 the council agreed that Bognor Regis Seafront Lights could retain their Grant Aid 2020 award of £2,500 and would only be required to return this if the 2021 Illuminations Gala should not go ahead.
“Sadly, the town clerk has now been advised that there will be no Illuminated Gala procession over the August bank holiday this year,” the report said.
“However, the event organisers have requested that they retain the grant to fund fireworks off the pier on both the Saturday and Sunday night of the bank holiday.
“The organisers felt that with the town’s event programme being massively depleted due to Covid, it would still be good to provide something, and this would be the first time that the town had has fireworks on two consecutive nights.”