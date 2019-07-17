Bognor Regis sports centre staff praised after man’s life is saved

Staff at a sports centre in Bognor have been praised after their ‘amazing’ response to a medical incident potentially saved a man’s life.

Simon Burton, The Arena Sports Centre manager, said staff were commended by paramedics for their actions after a customer suffered a heart attack in the gym last Wednesday (July 10).

He said: “All our guys are trained to deal with and respond to any incident with our customers or members. The staff reacted amazingly as per their training.

“The ambulance service commended the speedy and professional response. I am extremely proud. The staff have rallied around each other as it was a bit of a shock.

“The man is now looking to make a full recovery which is a positive outcome. We hope he makes a full recovery.”

Bognor resident Daniel Potter, 32, was first on the scene at the incident.

He said: “I realised the man was out cold and grabbed a staff member. He immediately ran to the scene and contacted all the relevant people. They then called for an ambulance and the first aider came with a defibrillator.

“They are young but there was no hesitation. If it wasn’t for their response, he may not have made it through.”

South East Coast Ambulance Service confirmed paramedics were called to the sports centre shortly before 8.30pm and that the patient was airlifted to Kings College Hospital in London.

A spokesman said: “We are pleased to hear that the patient is recovering in hospital and our thoughts are with him and his family.

“There is no doubt that the quick thinking and actions of the sports centre staff and all those who helped, prior to the arrival of the ambulance crew and air ambulance team, were vital in ensuring the patient was able to be resuscitated.

"A member of attending ambulance crew has recently visited the leisure centre to pass on his thanks. This incident demonstrates the importance of early bystander CPR in giving patients the very best chance of survival.”