Bognor Regis school's moving Poppy Day service pays tribute to fallen troops

Students at The Regis School donned their poppies, bowed their heads and fell silent yesterday (November 11), taking part in a moving tribute to armed forces veterans, past and present.

Pupils, teachers and staff were joined by troops from the 58 Battery Eyres Company, The Royal Artillery, who stood to attention throughout the customary two minutes silence.

Having attended poppy day celebrations at the school for a number of years, the soldiers hope their presence gave new meaning to those oft-quoted words 'at the going down of the sun and in the morning/ we will remember them'.

Headteacher David Oakes with troops from 58 Battery Eyres Company. Photo: Tilly Smith

"It's special," said Lance Bombardier Tim Allsopp. "We're a local regiment at a local school, and this is my fourth or fifth year coming here now, and each year they go above and beyond. It makes us feel welcome. I know it's a special day altogether, but when you get 1600 kids stood there in silence, remembering why you're here and what your job is, it means a little extra something to you."

"It's a great representation of what we do, and it's good for the students to see that we're still working and we're still here," fellow soldier Gunner Waterman added.

Alongside the ceremony, students were also asked to complete a number of research tasks designed to bring the reality of the second world war even closer to home. Each class was asked to research a veteran, including details of when and where they served, where they were killed and where they are commemorated- with some classes finding troops as close to home as Westloats Lane, where the Regis School is based.

"For me, it's a really important day," said assistant principle Adam Osbourne. "I served in the Navy, and I'm probably of the generation that represents the last link to the second world war- they were our parents and grand parents. So, for me it's really important to continue this and, as a school, we've always marked it amazingly. It makes me immensely proud of the people of Bognor, to see them stood in silence and remembering."