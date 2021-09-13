The Rocks will promote awareness of the campaign and 4Sight Vision Support when they host Wingate & Finchley at Nyewood Lane on Saturday, September 25.

National Eye Healthcare Week, which runs from September 20 until 26, aims to inspire and educate people on the importance of eye health and why they should go for regular sight tests.

The match is being sponsored by Specsavers – the branches in London Road and within Sainsbury’s Bognor – and 4Sight Vision Support is match ball sponsor for the Isthmian premier division encounter.

Bognor supporter Graham Flower and Jonathan West from Specsavers

The ball sponsorship has been donated to the charity by Bognor supporters Graham Flower and Joe Timlick, who is a volunteer in the eye department at St Richard’s Hospital, Chichester.

And Graham’s link to the charity comes after he witnessed first-hand just how vital their support can be.

He explained: “The association with 4Sight Vision Support and myself is that my mother-in-law suffers from macular degeneration and was supported by 4Sight, pointing us in the direction with help and guidance on what was available to us within the area.

“She has also been diagnosed with Charles Bonnet Syndrome, which is such a cruel thing.”

Fund-raising manager for 4Sight, Julie Branson said National Eye Health Week is an opportunity for everyone to discover how to take simple steps to take care of their sight in the long term.