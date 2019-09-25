Bognor Regis Rocks commend All Call Signs cyclists with an invitation to their next game

Rocks fans are preparing to say a big “thank you” to charity cyclists who rode from Bognor to France and raised more than £128,000 in the process.

The charity cyclists have received a special invitation to the upcoming home game for Bognor Regis Town FC after they dressed up as World War Two era soldiers, took to bikes worth only £25 and cycled from Bognor Regis’ ‘Pink Pub’ to Pegasus Bridge in Normandy.

This is a site of a vital operation during the 1944 D-Day landings, where British troops attacked Nazi occupiers in a fierce night-time raid.

Their efforts raised more than £128,000 for All Call Signs and The Last Night a DJ Saved my Life Foundation.

Members of the group were invited to the Rock’s next game against Haringey Borough at Nyewood Lane on Saturday (September 28).After the Rocks Supporters Club won a match sponsorship package and donated it to the cycle group.

The decision to support the group came, in a lot of ways, from the charities they support with their rides.

Discussing the decision, supporters club chairman Ian Guppy said: “The moment we saw that we had won a match sponsorship we knew exactly what we were going to do with it. It was a no-brainer.

“To donate it to All Call-Signs was just a small gesture of thanks for everything they have done in the local community.

“As a club we can only look on in awe at how they engage the community and the work done by the whole team to recognise a flaw in care for service members and then make huge strides to fix it is one we can only applaud, support and get behind.

“We hope they enjoy their day and the fans dig deep to support an amazing charity”.

This is the second time the riders have ridden for All Call Signs. The tradition, and the charity itself, started last year, after the tragic death of Bognor’s ex-SAS hero Danny Johnston. The charity intends to raise awareness about service-related mental health issues, and provide a support network for struggling veterans.

The Last Night a DJ Saved My Life Foundation, meanwhile, uses electronic music to create fund-raising initiatives and events for children in crisis around the world.