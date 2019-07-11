Bognor Regis resident wins £30k in lottery win

One lucky People’s Postcode Lottery player from Bognor Regis will be starting their weekend early today after winning an incredible £30,000 thanks to their postcode.

The Burngreave Court resident scooped the cash prize when their postcode PO21 2TZ was announced as a People’s Postcode Lottery winner on Thursday 11th July 2019.

The prize was won as part of a special summer campaign, where a lucky postcode will be announced as a winner of the £30K prize every day, all the players in that postcode then pick up a cheque worth £30K for every ticket that they play with.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt sent her best wishes to the lucky winner: “Congratulations to our lucky winner from Bognor Regis! I hope they have a great weekend celebrating their win and spend their winnings on something special.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have helped raise more than £450 million to date for good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

This draw was promoted on behalf of Unicef UK, which has received over £5 million thanks to player support. This funding is enabling the charity to continue its work across the world to make the world a safer place for every child.

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, please visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk or Facebook and Twitter.