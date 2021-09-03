The future of Flax Mean was discussed at a meeting of ADC’s residential and wellbeing services committee in July.

Selling the site could bring in up to £3,750,000. Alternatively, converting the flats could cost an estimated £800,000. This estimate could rise if drainage upgrades, structural reinforcement and replacing electrics are taken into account.

No decision has yet been made and the council is exploring both options.

Flax Mean could be closed

But one resident, Linda Kennedy, has lived at Flax Mean for over two years, and said she has ‘heard nothing’ from ADC about the proposals.

She said: “It is shameful how ADC has treated us and I suspect that shame will increase in coming weeks.

“I am sick with worry that I will be evicted along with my friends and neighbours. I thought I would be spending my later years here.”

An ADC spokesperson said: “At this point in time there is nothing further to communicate as no decision has been taken and when any decisions are made by the council, residents will be informed.

“All residents are welcome to discuss their wishes and options with us.”

But Ms Kennedy claims the council is preparing Flax Mean House for sale ‘behind residents’ backs’.

She claims that cosmetic improvements have been made and that the site is being photographed.

She said: “I, along with the remaining residents, fear that preparations for the sale of the site has already started behind our backs.

“It is odd that there have been no architects on site measuring up and making plans to convert the flats as in the other option.

“We are convinced they will completely ignore that option even though it was voted for at the committee meeting.”

But a spokesperson for ADC said they were not aware of any efforts to prepare the property for sale.

They explained: “We are not aware that this is the case. Recently, photographs have been taken of sheltered schemes to improve the choice based lettings adverts, which may be what the resident is referring to.”

Issues arose around March last year when residents had to use outside shower facilities – instead of their shared bathrooms – to reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus.

Residents were unhappy about the situation which ADC said was ‘not ideal’ and a consultation took place to decide the next steps.

Following feedback from residents, five options – including sale and conversion of Flax Mean – were put to the residential and wellbeing services committee. According to the same report, only three residents said they wished to stay at Flax Mean.

During the meeting, Joan English (Con, Pevensey), said that selling off the property could discourage other sheltered housing residents from raising issues in the future.

She said: “They’ve just asked for a little bit of help with getting a slightly better standard in there.

“To actually go down that avenue would be awful for them and it would [leave] other people in sheltered accommodation feeling that, if they raised a question to ask for any improvements, they wouldn’t do that for fear of losing their homes.”

The last of the outdoor showers at Flax Mean House were removed in August but Ms Kennedy said issues with cleaning were ‘ignored’ by ADC.

She shared photographs of her shower which she says was dirty despite ADC paying £480 a week extra for ‘enhanced cleaning’ of the shared bathrooms.

Ms Kennedy said: “We complain and complain about the standard of cleaning but it falls on deaf ears.

“We are reassured that meetings are being held between ADC and the contractors, but seriously doubt the voracity of such statements.”

Ms Kennedy says she contacted the managing director of NVIRO, which is contracted to clean the bathrooms, who personally dealt with the situation.

She said: “I contacted the managing director of the cleaning company and explained the problem we were having with filthy showers.

“To his credit he took action and we now have a clean shower, but a resident should not have to take such action to get basic duties like that carried out – It is up to ADC to act.”

An ADC spokesperson said they were ‘not aware of any recent issues with cleaning’.

They added: “Estate officers and neighbourhood housing officers are regularly visiting site to carry out weekly inspections.”

NVIRO has been contacted for comment.

It is yet to be seen whether Flax Mean House will be sold, which will require residents to move, or converted into new flats.