Bognor Regis RAF veterans group holds first breakfast club since lockdown

Photo from Bognor RAF Breakfast Club.

The RAF Association branch is a place for ex-serving members of the Royal Navy, Army and Royal Air Force to come together.

On August 12 the group was able to get together again for a breakfast club.

A spokesperson for the group said, “The objective is to bring in veterans who may be lonely, possibly not well or not really able to look after themselves, into an environment where they can find support.

Sponsored by Tesco. Photo from Bognor RAF Breakfast Club.

“Welfare personnel will be on hand to either provide that support through their own charities or guide them to other sources where they can get the help they need.”

At this breakfast, one veteran in his mid-90s and his wife said it was their first away-from-home social event since lockdown.

The project is being supported by the Tesco stores throughout Bognor Regis and Chichester through Tesco Community Grants.

The spokesperson said, “We are very grateful to Tesco’s staff in the area for nominating our charity along with two others for these awards. Without support like this, those who served King, Queen and country in the armed services might not be getting the support they deserve.”

The breakfast will be held on the second Thursday of every month, starting at 9.30am.