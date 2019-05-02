Bognor Regis Observer appears in BBC Two's Don't Forget the Driver

A copy of the Bognor Regis Observer appeared in an episode of BBC Two's dark comedy Don't Forget the Driver.

The paper featured in the show with a special edition especially designed for the episode (Tuesday April 30) when one of the characters goes to get her phone repaired.

A scene from the episode on Tuesday

Don't Forget The Driver is a new dark comedy for BBC Two and is the television writing debut for Toby Jones and Obie Award winner Tim Crouch. The show began on Tuesday April 9.

