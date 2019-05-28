Bognor Regis man died in tragic suicide weeks before his wedding day

A gemstone expert from Bognor Regis tragically took his own life just weeks before his wedding day.

Sean Mitchell died on March 8, this year at St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester.

His inquest was held at Centenary House in Crawley today

His inquest at Centenary House in Crawley today heard that ‘fantastic father’ Sean left behind a six-year-old son and fiancée Kate.

Coroner’s officer John Halloran said Sean had a history of self-harm, suicidal ideation and was a recovering alcoholic.

Please see contact information for Samaritans at the end of this story. They can help.

The inquest also heard that unknown to his fiancée he had recently lost £100,000 on a business deal with a man in South Africa.

Sean was found unresponsive at home on March 6, 2019 and was taken to St Richard’s Hospital.

However despite the efforts of medical staff Sean was sadly pronounced dead on March 8.

Assistant coroner Karen Harold said: “Sean had a history of self-harm and had indicated previously that he wanted to take his own life.

“There were elements of planning involved.”

Speaking to Sean’s fiancée Kate, Ms Harrold said: “He had a future with you and he was taking steps towards that, but he also had variable moods and shortly before his death it did seem that he was having some financial difficulties that he did not share with you.”

She returned a conclusion of suicide.

After the inquest, Kate Eccles – Sean’s fiancée – raised concerns that the hospital had not tried a particular type of hypothermic treatment to try and save him.

She pledged to raise this with health authorities in the future.

Kate and Sean were due to be married in June.

You can contact Samaritans 365 days a year, 24 hours a day. Call 116 123 or visit www.samaritans.org. They can help.