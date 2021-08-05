Bognor Regis Lidl evacuated as member of staff falls ill
The Bognor Regis branch of Lidl, on Newlands Road, was briefly closed earlier this week after a member of staff took ill.
Ambulance services were called to the store on Tuesday afternoon to tend to a member of staff who took ill, resulting in an evacuation.
A spokesperson for the German supermarket chain said: “We can confirm that the emergency services were called to our Bognor Regis store yesterday afternoon for a colleague who had unfortunately taken ill. This resulted in our store closing for a short period of time, however it reopened soon after and we would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding. Thankfully our colleague is doing well and we wish them a speedy recovery.”
South East Coast Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.