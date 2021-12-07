Bognor Regis ice rink temporarily closed due to high winds
Ice skating on the Bognor Regis prom has been temporarily closed after high winds were forecast for the south coast today (December 7).
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 1:01 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 1:02 pm
The ice rink owners made the announcement on Facebook earlier today following a weather forecast for high winds on the South coast.
"Due to the forecast of high winds ice skating on the prom will be closed," the Facebook status said.
Owners added that they are hoping to review the decision at 3.30 this afternoon, with the hope of reopening for the 4.30 pm session.
"We are so sorry for any inconvenience caused, but safety first," they said.
To find out more and ask questions about any potential bookings, call 07542428470.