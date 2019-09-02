Bognor Regis hosts 'UK's first ever' Pride Party on the Pier

Hundreds of people turned out in Bognor for the 'UK's first ever' Pride Party on the Pier over the weekend.

The Pier Party was organised following the cancellation of Bognor Birdman, planned for September 1 as part of the town’s new Pride event.

Bognor Pride Party on the Pier

Organisers said they ‘ran out of time’ to satisfy Arun District Council’s health and safety requirements. to run this year’s event but insisted it will go ahead next year as they had learned from their mistakes. Read more here

To ensure the hard work behind the scenes didn’t ‘go unnoticed’, Legends Sports Bar hosted a smaller event on Saturday, August 31 between 2pm and 10pm.

Speaking after the event, Sarah Boote-Cook, Bognor Birdman and Pride chairman, said: "It was amazing. It was absolutely superb.

"There were 670 attendees with some fantastic acts. We had five drag queens, Elton John tribute acts in the evening,

"The mayor attended in his Pride waistcoat which was great.

"We finished it off with a walk along the seafront."

Sarah said, that according to the National Piers Society, it was the 'first ever Pride on the Pier to be held in the UK' and only the second ever worldwide after Washington DC.

"That's definitely our claim to fame," she said.

"It went really well, we had no issues whatsoever.

"It was fantastic and such a positive thing."