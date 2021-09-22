Bognor Regis boy with leukaemia helps raise £281 for cancer charity

Jesse Hansford, who was only six when he was diagnosed with the condition, particularly enjoyed going out, engaging with the community and making a difference, his mum Nina said.

“People were putting more money in Jesse’s bucket than any other bucket, which he loved,” she explained.

“He’s such a good little boy, he’s so brave.”

Vicky Adams with 9 year old Jesse Hansford

The £281 raised will go to Young Lives vs Cancer, an organisation which has helped Jesse in the past and provides bespoke for support terminally ill young people and their families all over the country.

“He was loving it, bless him,” added Vicky Adams, community champion at Morrisons Bognor Regis.

“Normally with the tombola we raise £150, maybe £180, but£281 in four hours was brilliant.”