Bognor nursery goers bring ‘Shark In The Park’ to life in Hotham Park

Nursery school children have recently made a special park outing to bring their favourite story to life.

A group of young children from Bognor Regis Nursery School enjoyed a trip to Hotham Park with their parents and carers to re-create ‘Shark In The Park’ by Nick Sharratt.

Over the past year staff at the nursery have ensured that the children have been focusing on selected core books for many important reasons.

The books selected needed to have memorable text, a strong use of rhythm and rhyme, inventive language, pictures which support the text and give the children the opportunity to reflect and discuss.

‘Shark In The Park’ is a book full with colourful illustrations and follows the story of the main character, Timothy Pope, walking through the park with his new telescope and he seems to see sharks everywhere.

The children then set off on a mission to make their own telescopes at home with their parents and then went to find out whether there could be a shark in Hotham Park.

On the day of the visit, the children acted out the story in the bandstand using their telescopes and then went on to explore the park’s grounds to confirm whether or not a shark had found a new home out of the sea. They enjoyed shouting out the warning ‘there’s a shark in the park!’.