Bognor IRA bomb 1994: Pictures from the attack
Twenty five years since the IRA bombed London Road in Bognor Road here are some of the pictures from the event.
1. Visitors
Inspector Brian Page, ADC chairman Glenys Hurie-Hobbs, WSCC chairman CLiff Robertson, mayor Paul Beckerson and Sir Philip Ward
2. Back at work
New Look manager Nicky Tatham and assistant manager Jo Saffrey
3. Residents' 'shock and disgust'
From left: George Connell from Kingston, then 70, James Gibbs from Links Avenue, Felpham, then 17 and Sonia Coats of Norfolk Way Elmer, then 65.
4. Looking for clues
Police officers scouring the area for clue
