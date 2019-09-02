Bognor illuminations gala: Fundraising total is revealed

The organisers of the Bognor illuminations gala have revealed how much was raised at this year’s event.

Around 15,000 people lined the streets to watch the parade and fireworks display, organised by Bognor Regis Seafront Lights, on Sunday, August 25.

Organisers have now revealed that a total of £1,025.04 was raised on the night.

All the funds raised will go towards providing and maintaining Bognor’s seafront lights.

Jason Passingham, chairman of the Bognor Regis Seafront Lights, said: “It wasn’t our best, but we are very pleased with that.

“At the end of the day, predominantly the event is to raise money for the lights.

“That’s a great figure.

“In times when people are a bit uncertain about the future and a bit more conscientious about their money, that is an outstanding figure to raise.”

He added that, hopefully next year, the seafront lights would be replaced with much brighter LEDs that are more cost-effective to run in the long term.

It is hoped that the display at the end of West Street will be replaced by the end of the year, so that people can get an idea of what the new lights will look like.

