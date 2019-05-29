Bognor gym extension plan given green light

A change of use application for family-run Legends Health and Fitness in Bognor to expand into its neighbouring industrial unit has been approved.

Having been given the go ahead by Arun District Council on Friday, May 17, Unit 8 at the Durban Road Business Centre will now be changed from ‘business’ to a ‘fitness gym’.

Legends Health and Fitness SUS-191004-145519001

In her application, Holly Chant, from Felpham, wrote: “We will be developing the unit into a functional fitness gym to pair with our already established gym located in the unit next door. We are expanding our current business.”

The approved opening hours are 6am until 10pm, Monday to Saturday and Sundays and bank holidays.

The gym’s owner, Fazz Khamlichi, said: “We are ecstatic to be launching the new unit and welcoming Daz Dugan Military Functional Fitness on board to bring an exciting variation of combat and functional classes.”

