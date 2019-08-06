Bognor food bank under pressure as demand rises

Rising demand and few donations are putting pressure on vital services in Bognor Regis.

Bognor's foodbank told of the need for more donations at a time that demand keeps improving.

Project coordinator Sue White thanked 'great volunteers and fabulous donators' for their support to the cause, which is feeding more than ten people per day.

Project coordinator Sue White said: "Our summer stock is a lot lower but this year's it has benefited from Spirit FM's Tonne of Tins campaign in April. We also had a two day collection in Tesco so this year it is looking slightly better.

"Our figures are up about 32 per cent which is really quite a significant thing. Last July, Universal Credit started and people have been waiting five weeks for their first payment or are simply not making ends meet.

"It just means we are busier but we have great volunteers and fabulous donators — the supermarket collection points are always full."

Sue said the service usually provides for between ten to 15 tickets per day. A ticket can be for a single person, a couple or even a large family but it is usually one or two, she said.

The branch is currently in urgent need of pasta sauce, UHT milk, fruit juice, tinned fruit, coffee, tinned rice pudding, rice, spreads (jam, peanut butter, Marmite, chocolate spread etc), tinned fish, toiletries (including toilet roll, shampoo etc).

The branch currently has surplus of baked beans, tea and pasta.

You can make donations by visiting these locations: Tesco superstore, Shripney Road, Sainsbury’s Superstore, Shripney RoadMorrison’s Supermarket, London RoadCo-operative Supermarket, Nyetimber LaneCo-operative Supermarket, Rose Green RoadCo-operative Supermarket, Hawthorn RoadCo-operative Supermarket, Main Road, Yapton