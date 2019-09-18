Bognor coffee morning raises crucial funds for Macmillan

Event organisers who hosted a Macmillan Coffee Morning at West Meads Community Hall are celebrating after raising £1,400 for the cancer support charity.

Around 160 people came through West Meads Community Hall’s doors on Saturday, ready to enjoy tea and cake and show their support.

Organisers and friends at the Macmillan Coffee morning at West Meads Hall

Organiser Kirstie Collyer said: “The coffee morning was a great success! The total raised so far is £1,400, and it is still sinking in how much money that is, and what a difference it will make. We came close to £1,000 in 2017 but to go over it is amazing.

“I think the raffle took the most money as the prizes this year were the best I’ve had - I’d really like to thank Chichester Festival Theatre, The Millstream Hotel, The Regis Centre, M&S, Woods Travel, The Lamb Inn, The Inglenook, Manor Nurseries, Hair at No.4, Richard Pearce Hairdressers, The Spread Eagle Hotel and Spa, and Boots.

“We also had The RAFA Skiffle band playing live which provided some great entertainment!”

The vital funds that have been raised will enable Macmillan to be ‘Right There With You’. One of the services Macmillan offers is the Coastal West Sussex Buddies, which offers emotional and practical support to people in their own environment. Find out more at www.macmillan.org.uk.

One of the busy stalls at the Macmillan Coffee morning at West Meads Hall

Anton Morgan-Thorne, volunteering services co-ordinator, said: “We are so grateful for our volunteer buddies, who give their time to offer people living with cancer practical and emotional support. Macmillan is funded almost entirely by public donations, so without fundraising events like World’s Biggest Coffee Morning, we wouldn’t be able help the growing number of people who need our support. If you’re not hosting this year, go on our website to find one near you and get involved!”