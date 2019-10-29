Bognor Christmas float: Santa’s schedule for festive season revealed

The Rotary Club of Bognor Hotham has announced the schedule for this year’s Christmas float.

To kick off its festive season, the float will be at the Bognor Regis Christmas lights switch-on event on Saturday, November 23.

Santa and his sleigh will be touring Bognor Regis again this December with helpt from the Rotary Club of Bognor Hotham

>>> Ice skating in Sussex: where, when and how much are this year’s festive rinks? <<<

The sleigh – without Father Christmas, who will be busy preparing for a busy December – will be situated at the south end of London Road (outside Santander) from 10am to 7pm with collections that day, in conjunction with Stonepillow, for the homeless in Bognor Regis.

During December the float, with Father Christmas and his elves, as well as Rotarians from the Bognor Hotham club, will tour the streets of Bognor Regis.

Seasonal and popular music will be played with sweet lollies available for children.

In recent years the Christmas float collections have raised more than £10,000 each year, with collections used throughout the following year to help those who find themselves in unfortunate circumstances, and for youth projects within the Bognor Regis area.

The full schedule for the Christmas float is as follows:

• Sunday, December 1 – Downview, Felpham from 4.30pm to 7.30pm.

• Monday, December 2 – Rose Green, Aldwick from 5.45pm to 8pm.

• Wednesday, December 4 – Aldwick East from 5.45pm to 8pm.

• Thursday, December 5 – Flansham Park from 5.45pm to 8pm.

• Friday, December 6 – Roundle from 5.45pm to 8pm.

• Sunday, December 8 – Collyer Avenue/New Town from 4.30pm to 7.30pm.

• Monday, December 9 – B&Q/M&S from 10am to 4pm, and Middleton West from 5.45pm to 8pm.

• Tuesday, December 10 – Aldwick Felds from 5.45pm to 8pm.

• Wednesday, December 11 – Glenwood from 5.45pm to 8pm.

• Thursday, December 12 – Aldwick West from 5.45pm to 8pm.

• Friday, December 13 – Blakes Mead from 5.30pm to 8pm.

• Saturday, December 14 – North Bersted from 4.30pm to 7.30pm.

• Sunday, December 15 – London Road, Bognor from 9.00pm to 6pm.

• Monday, December 16 – Tesco from 10am to 4pm.

• Wednesday, December 18 – Bersted Park from 5.45pm to 8pm.

• Thursday, December 19 – Tesco from 10am to 4pm.

• Friday, December 20 – Co-op, Pagham from 10am to 4pm.

• Saturday, December 21 – B&Q/M&S from 10am to 4pm.

• Sunday, December 22 – Sainsbury’s from 10am to 4pm.

• Tuesday, December 24 – Rose Green from 9am to 1pm.

More details are available on Facebook and www.bognorhotham.rotaryweb.org.

Routes are always subject to weather conditions and availability of collectors.

The Great Brent Lodge Bake Off: Take part in wildlife hospital’s hedgehog-themed competition

Bognor Regis arm wrestling duo claim trophies at national championships

Harry Potter and Minecraft quiz books: Test your knowledge with Fittleworth pupils’ compilations