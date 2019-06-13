Bognor chef who took his own life may have been undiscovered for six weeks

The body of a chef found in his Bognor Regis home may have been left undiscovered for up to six weeks.

An inquest at Crawley Coroner’s Court on Tuesday (June 11) heard 46-year-old Mariusz Ignaciuk had not been seen by neighbours or friends for six weeks leading up to May 5.

The inquest took place at Crawley Coroner's Court on Tuesday (May 14)

He was described as having been estranged from his family for many years.

The inquest heard that his landlord became concerned after not receiving rent for four weeks, when Mariusz was normally a prompt payer.

After getting no response from knocking on the door of his flat in Ivydale Road, Bognor, his landlord entered using his own key and found Mariusz’s body in the hallway.

The inquest heard the chef appeared to have been dead for some time..

The cause of death was listed as asphyxia, with coroner Penelope Schofield recording a conclusion of suicide.

Anyone affected by this article, or who needs support, can speak to the Samaritans – free and at any time – by calling 116 123. For more information about the Samaritans, see www.samaritans.org