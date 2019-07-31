Bognor celebrates 90th anniversary of being bestowed Regis suffix

The community of Bognor Regis came together this weekend to celebrate 90 years since receiving the Regis suffix.

Mayor Phil Woodall invited the community to a Music in the Park event on Sunday on the Hotham Park band stand to listen to the Bognor Regis Concert Band.

DM1975153a.jpg. Mayor celebrates 90th anniversary of Bognor getting the 'Regis' suffix. Mayor Phil Woodall right, and consort Steve Hearn with from left, Betty Edmonds, Molly Myers and Eileen Law. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.

He said: "The music in the park went brilliantly and it was exactly what I wanted. It went brilliantly well. A couple of hundred people turned up. I was very pleased with it all."

Mr Woodall also organised a vintage tea party for a number of 90-year-olds in the town. A total of nineteen attended along with councillors and other members of the community.

He added: "We all dressed up and they loved it. I really loved it and I loved to see them enjoying themselves.

"It's really important to remember. It's just something that I think should be done. We found out on the day that we were the last town in the country that was given [the Regis suffix].

DM1975171a.jpg. Mayor celebrates 90th anniversary of Bognor getting the 'Regis' suffix. Volunteers Sue Curnick and Pat Dillon. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.

King George V came to Bognor to convalesce when he bestowed the royal suffix Regis upon it.

He stayed in Craigwell House during his stay early in the year.

Previously, examples only included Houghton Regis, Salcombe Regis, Bere Regis, Melcombe Regis, Lyme Regis, Milton Regis, Beeston Regis, Grafton Regis, Brompton Regis, Newton Regis and Rowley Regis.