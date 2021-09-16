Bognor-based author seeking ‘mini’ investors to help produce TV series about children’s mental health

The author, who also works as a public speaker on emotional intelligence, said she wants the show to be as interactive and engaging as possible, giving children a chance to learn about their mental health as they bond with characters, engage with stories and participate in a variety of activities.

“Children like to be involved, people in general like to be involved, to be creative, to interact and to ‘do’. With an interactive, colourful ‘edutaining’ TV show, all children, no matter what their learning style, can engage and learn.”

Ms McPhilemy is also the author of The Bears of Blueberry Forest, a series of children’s books which use bright, colourful characters to help children understand their emotions.

Deborah McPhilemy with some of the Bears of Blueberry Forest

Her proposed TV show would turn those well-loved characters into stars of the small screen, bringing their message of self-care and emotional intelligence to an even wider audience. But, to get the show off the ground, Ms McPhilmey has started a crowdfund campaign to raise the £2 million she’ll need to cover production costs.

“I believe that the people who will support this Crowdfunder are also people who feel a sense of urgency, and have a heart’s desire, for children to be empowered with these life skills that give them the ability to create a safer, brighter future for themselves.”