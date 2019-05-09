Bognor barbers celebrates anniversary by raising funds for Grandads Front Room

A Bognor Barbers has recently celebrated it’s 25th anniversary by raising funds for a local community support group.

Tina’s Barbers Shop marked the celebration on Friday, May 3, by donating all of the money taken from haircuts between 12-2pm to Grandads Front Room CIC.

Tina's youngest customer and godson visited the shop to celebrate

Grandad’s Front Room is a non-profit organisation with a mission to help individuals, various community groups and local charities in Bognor Regis and the surrounding area.

Owner and barber, Tina, said: “I have loved being a barber, a friend and a counsellor to all of my customers for all these years.

“Of course a haircut always makes you feel good but the service you receive should make you feel fantastic.

“We all look out for each other here in the East End of Bognor’s High Street and it is great to think that the money I have raised through my passion will support others.”

A total of £85 was raised for the charity and along with drop ins from regular clients, flowers and various gifts, Tina was trilled by the support she received on her special day.