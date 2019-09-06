Blue plaque unveiled on Bognor Regis seafront for Sir Billy Butlin

A blue plaque has been unveiled on the Bognor Regis seafront to mark the impact made by Butlin's founder.

With the aim of providing affordable holidays for families, Sir Billy Butlin, set up an amusement centre in Bognor Regis in 1932, before replacing it with a holiday camp in 1961.

Jacquie Butlin (middle) unveiled a blue plaque for her father on the Bognor Regis seafront

His daughter, Jacquie, unveiled a blue plaque on the Bognor Regis seafront yesterday afternoon (Thursday).

Sylvia Endacott, who organised the unveiling, said it was a fitting tribute.

She said: "There was an excellent turn out to what was a really good display. It is one in a series of ten plaques.

"With Jacquie travelling over from Jersey, it was a great opportunity for her to say what she wanted and do the unveiling."

Sylvia Endacott, who organised the unveiling, said it had an 'excellent turn out'

The unveiling of the plaque comes after a new £40 million swimming pool complex was opened at Butlin’s Bognor Regis resort earlier this year. Read more here

Speaking at the time, Jacquie Butlin said: “It has been so exciting for me and the Butlin family to see and hear about this amazing new addition to our Bognor Regis resort.

“I know my father would be immensely proud of the new pool and the Butlin’s of 2019, because all his values, dreams and ambitions for the brand are still very much at the heart of everything they do."

Sir Billy, who died at the age of 80 in 1980, opened his first holiday camp in Skegness in 1936 before expanding around the country.

Nine Butlin's resorts were built but only three remain open in Bognor, Skegness and Minehead.