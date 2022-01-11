Best gyms in Chichester and the surrounding areas - as voted for by you
Our reader's have voted for their favourite gyms, fitness centres and workout plans in the surrounding areas, see below for results
Top five gyms, fitness centres and workout plans in Chichester and the surrounding areas:
5= Hive Functional Fitnessprovide a range of options to suit everyone's fitness goals. From constantly varied functional training to 1-to-1 Personal Training or group sessions all taking place within its state of the art centre inside the Northgate Gyratory.
hivefunctionalfitness.co.uk 0
7502241082
Hive Functional Fitness,
Metro House,
Chichester PO19 1BE
5= Westgate Leisure Centre Everyone Active offers a large state of the art gym with two swimming pools and activities and courses to make learning skills and gaining fitness fun.
Via Ravenna,
Chichester
PO19 1RJ
4 ARO Fitness Kickboxing Selsey aim to bring quality, affordable and martial arts, kickboxing and fitness in a fun safe and non-intimidating environment. They look to focus on you as an individual to strive to achieve the best you can be to the highest level of excellence and self well being"
2, Sherrington Mews Ellis Square,
Manor Rd,
Selsey,
Chichester
PO20 0FJ
3 V90 CrossFit provide a high quality strength & conditiong facility. With professional coaching and advanced programming at an affordable price.
facebook.com/V90CrossFit/
01243 862279
UNIT 7B DURBAN ROAD
BOGNOR REGIS,
WEST SUSSEX,.
PO22 9QT
2 Crossfit Chichester/Bosham - CrossFit Chichester is an independent, gym open to everyone. They offer courses or private lessons suitable for anyone of any level of experience and welcome kids and dogs into the studio.
Chichester
crossfitchichester.com
07721 690150
Unit 3, Lavant Road,
Summersdale
PO19 5RD
Chichester
Bosham
www.crossfitbosham.co.uk
07515 441605
Hook Ln,
Bosham,
Chichester
PO18 8EX
WINNER
1 Aston's Gym- Astons Gym won by some distance, taking almost half of all of the votes. They offer a small, well-equipped gym and personal training studio near Chichester with the very latest cutting-edge technology and equipment including digitised eGYM exercise and strength machines.
astonsgym.co.uk
01243 531165
Unit 2, Temple Bar Business Park,
Strettington Ln,
Chichester PO18 0TU