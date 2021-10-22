Arun’s green waste collection is set to return to normal, Biffa says

Waste management company Biffa has promised that green waste collections will ‘go back to normal’ on Monday, after apologising for disruptions to service over summer.

“As you will be aware, we were severely impacted by the shortage of HGV drivers. In agreement with Arun District Council, a decision was made to ensure statutory collections such as recycling and black bags were prioritised,” a spokesperson said earlier this week.

The company claims to be in a ‘much-improved position’ now, however, and says collections are due to return to normal shortly.

Arun District brown bins

In order to mitigate the affect of the disruption on customers, Biffa will continue to accept additional garden waste until October 23, so long as it is presented in a ‘suitable bag or bin’.