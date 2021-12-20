Arundel and South Downs MP 'proud' of NHS' booster jab efforts

Following the Prime Minister’s televised announcement on Sunday (December 12) regarding Omicron, Andrew Griffith MP welcomed the acceleration of the local rollout of the COVID-19 booster vaccine in light of the new UK Government target to offer every adult in England a booster jab before the end of the year.

Andrew Griffith MP said: “I am proud of the gargantuan efforts being made by our local NHS services in battling the Omicron virus.

"I speak very regularly with the Sussex Clinical Commissioning Group, GPs and other local NHS bodies and am impressed by their great efforts during the pandemic.

Photo of Andrew Griffith MP attending Angmering Vaccination Clinic – Office of Andrew Griffith MP

"I would encourage all constituents to Get Boosted Now soon as possible to protect yourself, your friends and family, as well as our NHS, our freedoms and our way of life.”

Local health services have been stepping up to meet the Government’s target, he added, with the Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust adding ten thousand extra appointments for booster jabs every single week to its previous capacity of eighty thousand such appointments.

As of December 15, 86 per cent of the West Sussex eligible population have received their first dose, 79.9 per cent their second dose, and 72 per cent their booster of priority groups in cohorts 1-10.

Over 3.3m vaccinations have been delivered across Sussex, all care homes have now been delivered to provide all residents with a booster, and on Wednesday December 15, 20,000 people were jabbed in a single day.

Free travel is available to vaccination sessions. Once residents have booked their vaccination appointment or have confirmed plans to attend a walk-in session first, they can call 01444 275008 to speak to a travel coordinator. The booking service is available between 10am-1pm and 2pm-5pm Monday-Friday.

The importance of all eligible citizens getting their booster jab has recently been reaffirmed by a UK-wide study published in The Lancet journal which included data from the University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust.